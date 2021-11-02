Mishustin joked about “brotherly neighbor”

Mikhail Mishustin joked about relations between Russia and Kazakhstan and the wording “foreign investments”, suggesting that the neighboring republic should use the definition of “investments of a brotherly neighbor.”

“When you talk about foreign direct investment, I would like to say that Russia in this sense, it can, let’s say, in the statistical report sound like a“ brotherly neighbor. ”Foreign investment in general, but this, of course, I’m kidding “, – said Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

At the end of the first half of 2021, the volume of investments from Russia to Kazakhstan increased by 20%. The volume of trade has exceeded $ 16 billion, RIA Novosti reports.

“And by the end of the year, I am absolutely sure that we should reach record levels of mutual trade, which cannot but please us,” Mishustin said.

Askar Mamin expressed hope that by the end of the year the volume of trade will amount to more than $ 20 billion.

Russia and Kazakhstan are cooperating in various fields, including in the fight against coronavirus.

“The production of the Sputnik V vaccine has been set up at the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant. We recently started this project with you. Today it is successfully producing products, in particular, about 7 million doses of the vaccine have already been produced,” Mishustin said.