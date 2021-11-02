https://ria.ru/20211102/moldaviya-1757458607.html

Moldova hopes to sign new contract with Gazprom

Chisinau does not exclude the conclusion of a new contract for the supply of Russian gas instead of the current one, said the head of the Moldovagaz company Vadim Cheban. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

CHISINAU, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Chisinau does not exclude the conclusion of a new contract for the supply of Russian gas instead of the current one, said the head of the Moldovagaz company Vadim Ceban. Ceban added that the two companies first sat down at the negotiating table to discuss all existing problems. This gives hope that the parties will be able to find a solution to the existing problems, he concluded. At the end of October, Moldovagaz and Gazprom agreed to extend the contract for the supply of gas for five years, provided that in 2022 an independent audit of the Moldovan side’s debt will be held. The previous agreement expired on September 30th. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended its effect by a month, and the price of gas for Moldova eventually rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The republic was threatened with an energy crisis. Against this background, the parliament introduced a state of emergency so that money could be quickly allocated from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the pipeline. Deliveries under the new contract began the day before. According to Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, the cost of raw materials in November for the republic will be approximately $ 450 per thousand cubic meters, and in December it may drop below $ 400.

