Moldova may ask Gazprom for debt restructuring

CHISINAU, November 2 – RIA Novosti. After the audit of the Moldovagaz debt, Moldova may ask Gazprom to restructure the debt, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure of Moldova Andrei Spinu. The Moldovan Parliament on October 22 introduced a state of emergency for 30 days due to the energy crisis. On October 29, the country’s authorities agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract for the supply of gas to the republic for five years, subject to an audit of Moldovagaz’s debt in 2022. He stressed that the government categorically denies the possibility of converting Moldovagaz’s debt to ” Gazprom “in public debt. According to him, the situation should be resolved at the level of two companies. Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that the total debt of Moldova to Gazprom is about $ 7.5 billion. At the same time, the right bank of the Dniester owes about $ 430 million for gas. Taking into account the penalty for October 2021, we are already talking about the amount of about $ 700 million.

