https://ria.ru/20211102/dolg-1757388161.html

Moldova paid off part of its debt to Gazprom

Moldova has paid off part of its debt to Gazprom – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Moldova paid off part of its debt to Gazprom

Chisinau paid for the Russian gas supplied in early autumn, said the press secretary of the Moldovagaz company Alexander Barbov. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T15: 09

2021-11-02T15: 09

2021-11-02T15: 39

economy

moldavia

gazprom

moldovagaz

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757209133_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21a96f1a9963354bba565ebc9a16bfbd.jpg

CHISINAU, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Chisinau paid for the Russian gas supplied in early autumn, said the press secretary of the Moldovagaz company, Alexander Barbov. As Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said, the republic does not want to increase its debt to Gazprom, therefore it intends to pay in full for the gas received. Chisinau plans to pay for the fuel, which the republic purchased in October at a price of $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. Until May 1, 2022, a foreign company, which will be chosen by the Moldovan government, will conduct an independent audit of the debt, and a repayment agreement will be signed with Gazprom. Chisinau estimates its obligations at $ 430 million. The Russian company, in turn, states that “the body of the debt is $ 433 million, and taking into account the delay in payments, the total amount of debt is $ 709 million.” At the end of October, Gazprom and Moldovagaz signed a five-year agreement on gas supply, as well as on the settlement of current issues. Earlier, Moldova purchased gas according to a mixed formula, which provided for price reductions when consuming large volumes. The average annual purchase price was about $ 200. This contract expired on September 30th. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended the agreement for a month, and the price of gas for Moldova rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The republic was threatened with an energy crisis. Against this background, the parliament introduced a state of emergency so that funds could be quickly allocated from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of gas to maintain pressure in the pipeline. Deliveries under the new contract began the day before. According to Spinu, the cost of raw materials in November for the republic will be about $ 450 per thousand cubic meters, and in December it may drop below $ 400.

https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757301069.html

https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757147176.html

moldavia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757209133_95 0:2826:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a409d833d03453fa1775e2445a67714.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, moldavia, gazprom, moldovagaz, russia