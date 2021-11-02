Morgenstern’s thesis on spending on Victory Day was supported by 22% of Russians :: Society :: RBC

This judgment received widespread resonance on social media. The very next day, Morgenstern apologized for his statement. According to him, “the phrase was taken out of context.”

“I want to apologize to everyone who was hurt by my words about Victory Day. In no way did I belittle the importance and significance of the event, I only honestly admitted that I “don’t understand,” and the phrase was taken out of context, ”he wrote. The artist added that he is proud of the veterans and respects them, but “formulates thoughts incorrectly.” “I didn’t want to hurt or offend anyone in any way,” the rapper assured.

Read on RBC Pro

Morgenstern also said that the media did not write about his wishes for Russia new victories, and the fact that he indicated the need to allocate additional money to veterans “was not even included in the interview.”

The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, gave an order to check the words of Morgenstern. The UK reported that veterans had filed a complaint against the singer. “The reaction of the veterans is due to the statements of Morgenstern, insulting the historical memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, those who fought and died during the Great Patriotic War,” the department said.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov admitted that Morgenstern spoke so not out of malice, but because of a lack of knowledge. “Come to some veteran, who are fewer and fewer, but who still live next to us, and ask why Victory Day is so important,” the Kremlin spokesman advised.