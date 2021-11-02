Moscow authorities will prepare a plan to refuse migrants at construction sites

Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy Andrei Bochkarev said in an interview with RBC that the city authorities are preparing a plan to abandon migrant labor at construction sites as a plan to resolve the personnel crisis.
“I set a task for my colleagues in the construction complex and contractors to develop an action plan that will allow us to do without foreign labor at construction sites in the city of Moscow,” Bochkarev said.
The vice-mayor believes that the process of automation of work should contribute to the refusal to use migrant labor at construction sites in Moscow. “The construction process should require three times fewer people, and their salary should be two, or even three times more, and we would be building twice as fast. Where are these reserves? The first is technological solutions for the construction of the facility, ”Bochkarev said.
According to him, now about 40,000 migrants work at construction sites in Moscow, while there used to be about 120,000 people. The labor shortage in the construction industry is now about 40%. The ethnic composition of the workers has also changed – if earlier more citizens came from Tajikistan. Now migrants at construction sites are mainly from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.
“Yes, such a shortage. There are more residents of the Moscow region, but you can’t just come to the site. Being a good plasterer is an art, making brickwork – there are no specialists at all. The average salary of a migrant at a construction site is now somewhere around 50-60 thousand rubles. And there were 30 thousand. But many already do not want to work for 80 thousand, ”the vice-mayor noted.
In September of this year, the vice-mayor of Moscow, Vladimir Efimov, in an interview with Izvestia said that the shortage of labor migrants in Moscow is about 200,000 people.
At the end of last year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of migrants in Russia in 2020 fell by half. According to the official statistics of the ministry, there are from 9 to 11 million foreign citizens in Russia every year, last year their number dropped to 6.3 million.
The Russian government in October approved a pilot project to attract 10,000 migrants from Uzbekistan. The corresponding order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. They will be involved in the construction of “large infrastructure facilities”, including at the Vostochny cosmodrome. The patents will indicate the companies for which they will work.