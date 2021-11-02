Moscow offered Washington to mutually nullify restrictions on diplomatic missions :: Politics :: RBC

“The international situation requires the adoption of a number of overdue and overripe decisions to establish cooperation to eliminate threats fraught with large human and economic losses. The stakes are too high in the fight against international terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, climate change, exacerbation of regional conflicts and the spread of deadly diseases, ”Antonov explained.

A wave of pressure on each other’s diplomatic missions began between Russia and the United States in the last full month of Barack Obama’s presidency in December 2016. Then the United States also closed two country residences of Russian diplomats in New York and Maryland and expelled several dozen Russian diplomats. Russia was then accused of meddling in the US presidential election. Already under President Donald Trump, Russian consulates in San Francisco, Seattle and New York, as well as Russian trade missions, were closed.

In Russia, the US Consulates General in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok have closed. The total number of personnel employed in American diplomatic and consular offices in Russia was to be reduced to 455 – by 755, as President Vladimir Putin later reported. The US Embassy in Russia suspended the use of warehouses on Dorozhnaya Street in Moscow and a summer residence in Serebryany Bor.

In April 2021, Putin signed a decree that limited the recruitment of employees to work in the diplomatic missions of countries unfriendly to Russia. The decree ordered to limit the conclusion of labor contracts between “individuals located on the territory of the Russian Federation” and diplomatic missions of countries that commit unfriendly actions towards Russia or its citizens. The list of unfriendly countries includes the United States and the Czech Republic.

After that, the US Embassy in Moscow actually stopped work on issuing visas to Russians.

In May 2021, the American diplomatic mission announced that the Russian authorities had notified their intention to postpone the entry into force of the ban on hiring employees. “The Russian government has informed the US Embassy in Moscow of its intention to postpone the ban on foreign citizens from working at the US Embassy in Russia. Consequently, until July 16, the US Embassy in Moscow will temporarily resume normal services for US citizens, including passport services, consular birth reports abroad and limited notary services, ”the embassy said at the time.