Moscow was covered with fog, a new episode in the Safronov case. RBC main news :: Society :: RBC

The strongest fog since 2009 fell on the Moscow region, a new charge was brought against Safronov, the arrest of one of the largest contractors of Russian Railways, a new record of deaths from COVID-19. The main events of the day – in the overview of RBC

The ex-owner of the bankrupt construction contractor of BAM and Transsib was arrested

The former owner of one of the largest contractors of Russian Railways – “Spetstransstroy”, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Construction Yuri Reilyan was detained last week. The businessman is currently under arrest. RBC was told about this by a source close to Reilian, and confirmed by a source in the security forces. The businessman ceased to be the owner of Spetstransstroy in the fall of 2019. Then the company was headed by the former first deputy general director of Russian Railways-Stroy Evgeny Kumantsov, and Roman Shlenchak became its owner.

A spokesman for the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Reilyan was arrested in the Irkutsk Region by a court order. According to him, the businessman is accused of large-scale fraud. Until 2019, Reilyan’s companies received large contracts from Russian Railways for the construction of the Eastern landfill – the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Transsib. According to SPARK, in 2016–2019, Russian Railways signed contracts with Spetstransstroy and its subsidiary Transyuzhstroy for more than RUB 100 billion. for the construction of the Eastern landfill.