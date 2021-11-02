Most profitable month. How the price of cryptocurrencies changed in October :: RBC.Crypto

Bitcoin and Ethereum renewed all-time highs, Shiba Inu climbed to the top 10 in terms of capitalization and other events of the past month

In October, cryptocurrency market capitalization reached $ 2.77 trillion for the first time. At the same time, at the peak, the volume of trading in digital money exceeded $ 248 billion. Here’s how the prices of the largest coins have changed over the last month.

Bitcoin

On October 20, the bitcoin rate renewed its historical maximum at around $ 67 thousand.Since the beginning of the month, the growth was 53%. October has become the most profitable month for Bitcoin this year. After reaching the maximum, the price of the cryptocurrency dropped to $ 57.8 thousand, then returned to growth. As of November 2, the asset price is at $ 63.7 thousand.

Ethereum

On October 29, the Ethereum rate for the first time exceeded $ 4.4 thousand. Since October 1, the altcoin has risen in price by 47%. After that, its price continued to rise, gradually renewing its highs. Now the cryptocurrency is trading at a record level of $ 4.5 thousand.

Binance Coin

Last month, the token of the largest crypto exchange Binance BNB by trading volume failed to reach the peak values ​​set in May of this year. By the end of October, the altcoin price increased by 35%. As of November 2, Binance Coin is trading at $ 561.

Shiba inu

On October 29, the value of Shiba Inu reached $ 0.000088 for the first time. Since the beginning of the month, the “meme” cryptocurrency has risen in price by 1000%. As of November 2, the token price is at $ 0.000069. It surpassed Dogecoin in terms of capitalization and moved up to the ninth line in the CoinGecko top.

Decentraland

On October 30, the cost of the MANA token of the Decentraland project updated its all-time high at $ 4.9. Since the beginning of the month, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 717%. Growth picked up at the end of the month when Facebook announced plans to create a metaverse. Then the altcoin price dropped. At the moment it is $ 3.

