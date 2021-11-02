motorhome built on the basis of Sadko Next – Auto Review

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
50

Until recently, in the Nizhny Novgorod firm Forward, which we often recall lately, the main activity was the construction of equipment for various special services: doctors, rescuers or road workers. But recently they took up an order for private clients – they built a motorhome based on the Sadko Next SUV.

Outwardly, this car practically copies an all-terrain vehicle for the Ministry of Emergency Situations – we talked about it just recently. The chassis with a two-row cab was also chosen as the basis for this camper – and a fiberglass module at the back is docked to it in the same way. External differences – only in the coloring, standard headlights in the front and a large roof rack.

The decoration of the module here is completely individual. The passenger compartment is additionally insulated, has its own autonomous water supply and ventilation systems, as well as a gas generator in a special compartment.

The main place is occupied by the space of the wardroom with lockers on the sides and a large table in the middle. It can be easily folded up – and transform the lockers into a large bed. In the back there is a bathroom with toilet and sink, as well as a separate shower room.

There is also a mini-kitchen, but the special feature of the motorhome is, of course, a real wood-burning stove. This is one of the wishes of the customer. A special metal box was made for her, as well as a chimney with an outlet to the roof.

Actually, Sadko with a residential module has already been handed over to the customer. Its cost has not been reported – however, it can be assumed that it is slightly more than the 5.9 million rubles that are asked for an analogue of this machine in the configuration for the Ministry of Emergencies.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here