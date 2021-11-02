motorhome built on the basis of Sadko Next – Auto Review

Until recently, in the Nizhny Novgorod firm Forward, which we often recall lately, the main activity was the construction of equipment for various special services: doctors, rescuers or road workers. But recently they took up an order for private clients – they built a motorhome based on the Sadko Next SUV.

Outwardly, this car practically copies an all-terrain vehicle for the Ministry of Emergency Situations – we talked about it just recently. The chassis with a two-row cab was also chosen as the basis for this camper – and a fiberglass module at the back is docked to it in the same way. External differences – only in the coloring, standard headlights in the front and a large roof rack.

The decoration of the module here is completely individual. The passenger compartment is additionally insulated, has its own autonomous water supply and ventilation systems, as well as a gas generator in a special compartment.

The main place is occupied by the space of the wardroom with lockers on the sides and a large table in the middle. It can be easily folded up – and transform the lockers into a large bed. In the back there is a bathroom with toilet and sink, as well as a separate shower room.

There is also a mini-kitchen, but the special feature of the motorhome is, of course, a real wood-burning stove. This is one of the wishes of the customer. A special metal box was made for her, as well as a chimney with an outlet to the roof.

Actually, Sadko with a residential module has already been handed over to the customer. Its cost has not been reported – however, it can be assumed that it is slightly more than the 5.9 million rubles that are asked for an analogue of this machine in the configuration for the Ministry of Emergencies.