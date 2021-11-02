Mowers cramped at home – Newspaper Kommersant No. 199 (7161) of 11/01/2021

Exports of Russian agricultural machinery in January-September increased by 50%, to 16.3 billion rubles, surpassing the record figure of the entire 2020 in monetary terms. This dynamics is supported by both the high level of prices for the products of farmers, and the fact that domestic machine builders, to a lesser extent than foreign competitors, are faced with a shortage of components.

According to the results of nine months of 2021, the export of agricultural machinery from the Russian Federation increased by 50%, to 16.3 billion rubles, Rosspetsmash calculated. Moreover, the growth rate accelerated compared to the first half of the year, when shipments abroad increased by 35%, and the volume of exports in money terms already exceeds the result of the whole of 2020 (see Kommersant of February 1 and July 22). Last year, the export of agricultural machinery rose to a historic record of 15.9 billion rubles.

In absolute terms, in January-September, shipments of sprayers (by 2.5 times), balers (by 68%), plows (by 62%), reapers (by 59%), and fertilizer applicators (by 58 %), all-wheel drive agricultural tractors (by 53%), self-propelled mowers (by 40%), cultivators (by 31%), harrows (by 26%) and combine harvesters (by 15%).

The main foreign markets are the countries of the CIS and the European Union, but Russian players also “continue to increase supplies to Mongolia, master the markets of the countries of Scandinavia, Africa, the Middle East, Brazil,” notes Rosspetsmash.

Over the past months, deliveries, for example, to Serbia have grown in money terms by 4.6 times, to Hungary – by 4.5 times, to Poland – by 4.2 times, to Mongolia – by 2.8 times, to Azerbaijan – by 2.7 times, to Slovakia – 2.6 times, to Moldova – by 86%, to Lithuania – by 73%, to Kyrgyzstan – by 65%, to Kazakhstan – by 54%, to Germany – by 36%, in Czech Republic – by 33%. In total, domestic agricultural machinery was supplied to farmers in 34 countries.

The active growth in the export of machinery is due to high prices for agricultural products on the world market, thanks to which farmers can invest additional funds in updating the fleet of machines, the association says. In addition, in some countries, a high level of deferred demand for agricultural machinery is still recorded – “due to various restrictions in force due to the spread of coronavirus infection, many farms are now returning to the issue of modernizing agricultural production, which allows maintaining high growth rates of agricultural machinery exports from Russia. ”Continue there.

If in 2020, due to uncertainty, many farmers did not risk investing in new equipment, then this year the pent-up demand has become an additional driver of accelerated exports, agrees Dmitry Babansky from SBS Consulting.

He also notes that, in general, there is a favorable situation in the agricultural markets, which makes it possible to increase investments, including in equipment. “The continued dynamic growth of exports against the backdrop of the strengthening of the ruble indicates rather that Russian agricultural machinery manufacturers have learned to work in export markets, the competitiveness of domestic equipment has also increased,” he concludes.

At the same time, according to Rosspetsmash, the fact that its manufacturers “do not experience such problems with the supply of components as some foreign companies do”, due to the high level of localization, also plays in favor of Russian equipment. At the same time, they say in the association, the continuing rise in the price of metal causes concern, “if the problem of rising prices for metal is not resolved, it will be difficult for Russian producers of agricultural machinery to maintain the growth rates of production in general and export supplies in particular.”

