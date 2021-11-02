Nadezhda Meikher showed how she conquered Konstantin Meladze

Nadezhda Meikher spoke with fans about dreams. The corresponding post appeared on her official page on the social network.

The famous singer, actress and TV presenter, ex-soloist of the popular Ukrainian female pop group “VIAGra” Nadezhda Meikher (Granovskaya) is active on social networks and regularly shares various moments from life and reflections.

In particular, 365 thousand people have subscribed to her official page, who actively comment on her photos.

On November 1, the girl posted a series of photos on a social network. The woman published two pictures in a jacket. In the caption to the picture, she spoke of dreams:

Popular articles now show more

Dreams – directed to heaven, come true.

Followers began to actively comment on this post.

Very beautiful) 😍 “;” Hope, tell me what happiness is “;” Gorgeous “;” Yes, especially after the third puff😂😂😂 “;” You can ask “;” A real beauty !!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️ ❤️ “;” Ukrainian Julia Roberts.

Let us remind you that seductive Nadezhda Meikher confessed her love admiration: “always a bride.” Nadezhda Meikher spoke about love

As reported by the portal “Know.ia”, seductive Nadezhda Meikher brought men with one glance: as in the days of Viagra. Nadezhda Meikher turned the men on at a glance

Also “Know.ia” wrote, Nadezhda Meikher with a new hairstyle showed what it is worth at 39: “For freedom of sensations.” Nadezhda Meikher attracted attention again 39-year-old Nadezhda Meikher wore blue jeans and a black shirt, which accentuated her flawless figure.