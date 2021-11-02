“Nam Khan”: Americans admitted Putin was right

https://ria.ru/20211102/putin-1757389221.html

“We’re fucked”. Americans brace themselves for the end after Putin’s words

American readers of Fox News praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the need to strengthen defenses in response to NATO’s actions. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. American readers of Fox News praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the need to strengthen defenses in response to NATO actions. “Russia is very lucky to have a strong leader like Putin,” wrote one user. “Dear Mr. Putin, your country has gotten rid of communism, and in our country it thrives thanks to Biden, democrats, media and corporations. & lt; … & gt; The future is yours, and we have a khan, “added another commentator.” I trust Putin more than the Biden administration, “stressed one of the users. “President Putin, do not worry, the West is undermining itself,” wrote user joe657. Earlier, Putin, commenting on the maneuvers of the flagship command ship Mount Whitney in the Black Sea, said that the ship can be “quickly looked through with binoculars or with a scope appropriate defense systems. “Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that US actions do not add stability: political policy, and plans to establish naval bases of the alliance on the coast of Romania or Bulgaria do not meet the interests of good neighborliness in the Black Sea region. Nevertheless, Russia is ready for any threat, Lavrov said, stressing that Moscow is always in favor of promoting cooperation projects that are not based on confrontation.

2021

