Fox News readers commented on the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on defense and the military-industrial complex. At it, Putin spoke about the need to strengthen the country’s air defense. Putin also pointed to the entry of the American ship Mount Whitney into the waters of the Black Sea. “We can look at him through binoculars or through the sight of the corresponding defense systems,” the president said.

The publication emphasizes that Russia has repeatedly indicated its concern about the frequent flights and maneuvers of NATO forces near its own borders.

The Americans noted in the comments that Joe Biden managed to unleash a new Cold War during the nine months of his rule and let his allies down. “Joe has worked hard to return Russia, the world’s nuclear-armed gas station, to its former greatness,” added the readers.

Some believe that Russia’s “courage” is due to the rise in oil and gas prices, which will lead to additional funds for rearmament. Someone is comparing the military budgets of Russia and the United States. The first has $ 41 billion, the Americans have $ 715 billion. Some believe that money does not matter, since America is experiencing serious problems with migration, and the country has established “communism”, which Russia had previously got rid of. “The future is yours, and we are khan,” one reader addressed the Russians.

Also, the Americans advise to stop making an enemy out of Russia, since it can become an ally against China. Others advise not to escalate relations with any of these powers. “First, we draw enemies from Russia and China, and then we are surprised that they believe us,” commentators say.