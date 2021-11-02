Natalia Mogilevskaya, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus and Marilyn Monroe radically changed their hairstyle

Over the course of their lives, most women manage to change their hairstyle several times in order to try on the image of a new person. Manipulations with hair have not spared the stars, who are well aware that only bold reincarnations can stir up the interest of fans.

OBOZREVATEL gathered 5 famous women who were not afraid of radical changes and received laudatory comments from their multi-million audience. Sometimes a regular haircut is not enough, so celebrities are asked to repaint them in unexpected colors. (to see the photo, scroll the news to the end).

American singer Selena Gomez in her youth had long brown hair, which she liked to collect in a ponytail. However, with age, the artist wanted a change and she cut off the braid under the square and became a blonde.

Video of the day

The sex symbol of millions, Marilyn Monroe, before her reincarnation, was an ordinary girl who was known as Jean Mortenson. The new styling not only changed it beyond recognition, but also became a model calling card.

Controversial singer and actress Miley Cyrus has always loved to surprise fans with drastic changes. I cut my hair very short, there was no trace of the cute teenager.

Actress Emma Stone was not always the owner of the neat red-haired bob, by which she is now easily recognizable. At the beginning of her career, the girl had long dark hair and bangs.

And finally, the famous Ukrainian singer Natalya Mogilevskaya, who performed most of her life with brown hair of various lengths, recently decided to radically change her image. Now the 46-year-old artist shines with a platinum blonde.

OBOZREVATEL also talked about Ukrainian stars who were not afraid to dye their hair in bright colors and amazed their fans. Among them are Zlata Ognevich, Nadya Dorofeeva and others.