New couple in Hollywood: who is Brad Pitt dating

It seems that the personal life of the ex-wife of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston is still starting to improve.

The news of the new hobby of American actor Brad Pitt shook the public: it became known with whom the sex symbol of Hollywood meets.

After a painful breakup with Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s personal life haunts the public. At first, there were rumors about the resumption of relations between the actor and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, and then sources confirmed his affair with German model Nicole Poturalski, with whom Pitt spent the summer of 2020. And now it seems that the main bachelor of Hollywood has a new, special interest.

Oscar-nominated Andra Day, who starred in United States vs. Billie Holiday, has appeared on Brad’s radar, according to tabloids.

Sources said that the actors flirted at full length during the Oscar ceremony and did not even try to hide their mutual interest, and then exchanged phone numbers.

The novel flared up with unexpected force, and the young actress completely turned the head of the lonely actor. One of Pitt’s friends even decided to predict the development of events and said that Andra and Pitt were made for each other.

Apparently, fortune turned to face Pitt: at the end of May, the actor finally received permission for joint custody of children after a long struggle with Angelina Jolie.

