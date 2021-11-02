https://sputnik.by/20210531/Novaya-para-v-Gollivude-s-kem-vstrechaetsya-Bred-Pitt-1047757812.html
New couple in Hollywood: who is Brad Pitt dating
The news of the new hobby of American actor Brad Pitt shook the public: it became known who the sex symbol of Hollywood is dating. After a painful breakup with Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s personal life haunts the public. At first, there were rumors about the resumption of relations between the actor and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, and then sources confirmed his affair with German model Nicole Poturalski, with whom Pitt spent the summer of 2020. And now it seems that the main bachelor of Hollywood has a new, special interest. According to the tabloids, on Brad’s radar appeared Oscar-nominated-2021 Andra Day, who played in the movie “United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Sources said that the actors in everyone flirted during the Oscar ceremony and did not even try to hide their mutual interest, and then exchanged phone numbers. The novel flared up with unexpected force, and the young actress completely turned the lonely actor’s head. One of Pitt’s friends even decided to predict the development of events and said that Andra and Pitt were made for each other. Apparently, fortune turned to face Pitt: at the end of May, the actor finally received permission to joint custody of children after a long struggle with Angelina Jolie. See also: Media: Irina Shayk meets with Kanye West Image change and joint leisure: Billie Eilish has a new boyfriend Media: Robert Pattinson had a secret affair with Zoe Kravitz
The news of the new hobby of American actor Brad Pitt shook the public: it became known with whom the sex symbol of Hollywood meets.
After a painful breakup with Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s personal life haunts the public. At first, there were rumors about the resumption of relations between the actor and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, and then sources confirmed his affair with German model Nicole Poturalski, with whom Pitt spent the summer of 2020. And now it seems that the main bachelor of Hollywood has a new, special interest.
Oscar-nominated Andra Day, who starred in United States vs. Billie Holiday, has appeared on Brad’s radar, according to tabloids.
Sources said that the actors flirted at full length during the Oscar ceremony and did not even try to hide their mutual interest, and then exchanged phone numbers.
The novel flared up with unexpected force, and the young actress completely turned the head of the lonely actor. One of Pitt’s friends even decided to predict the development of events and said that Andra and Pitt were made for each other.
Apparently, fortune turned to face Pitt: at the end of May, the actor finally received permission for joint custody of children after a long struggle with Angelina Jolie.
