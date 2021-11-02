New couple in Hollywood: who is Brad Pitt dating

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
33

https://sputnik.by/20210531/Novaya-para-v-Gollivude-s-kem-vstrechaetsya-Bred-Pitt-1047757812.html

New couple in Hollywood: who is Brad Pitt dating

New couple in Hollywood: who is Brad Pitt dating

It seems that the personal life of the ex-wife of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston is still starting to improve. 05/31/2021, Sputnik Belarus

2021-05-31T11: 11 + 0300

2021-05-31T11: 11 + 0300

2021-05-31T11: 11 + 0300

in the world

life style

Brad Pitt

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn11.img.sputnik.by/img/07e5/05/1f/1047757491_0 0:3072:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_fd25ef2fa89cdffe4d58fb30eb0075f3.jpg

The news of the new hobby of American actor Brad Pitt shook the public: it became known who the sex symbol of Hollywood is dating. After a painful breakup with Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s personal life haunts the public. At first, there were rumors about the resumption of relations between the actor and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, and then sources confirmed his affair with German model Nicole Poturalski, with whom Pitt spent the summer of 2020. And now it seems that the main bachelor of Hollywood has a new, special interest. According to the tabloids, on Brad’s radar appeared Oscar-nominated-2021 Andra Day, who played in the movie “United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Sources said that the actors in everyone flirted during the Oscar ceremony and did not even try to hide their mutual interest, and then exchanged phone numbers. The novel flared up with unexpected force, and the young actress completely turned the lonely actor’s head. One of Pitt’s friends even decided to predict the development of events and said that Andra and Pitt were made for each other. Apparently, fortune turned to face Pitt: at the end of May, the actor finally received permission to joint custody of children after a long struggle with Angelina Jolie. See also: Media: Irina Shayk meets with Kanye West Image change and joint leisure: Billie Eilish has a new boyfriend Media: Robert Pattinson had a secret affair with Zoe Kravitz

Sputnik Belarus

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Belarus

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_BY

Sputnik Belarus

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn11.img.sputnik.by/img/07e5/05/1f/1047757491_0-0:3072:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_6676788b987740f00b6ca304083279d4.jpg

Sputnik Belarus

media@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

in the world, lifestyle, brad pitt

It seems that the personal life of the ex-wife of Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston is still starting to improve.

The news of the new hobby of American actor Brad Pitt shook the public: it became known with whom the sex symbol of Hollywood meets.

After a painful breakup with Angelina Jolie, Pitt’s personal life haunts the public. At first, there were rumors about the resumption of relations between the actor and “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, and then sources confirmed his affair with German model Nicole Poturalski, with whom Pitt spent the summer of 2020. And now it seems that the main bachelor of Hollywood has a new, special interest.

Oscar-nominated Andra Day, who starred in United States vs. Billie Holiday, has appeared on Brad’s radar, according to tabloids.

Sources said that the actors flirted at full length during the Oscar ceremony and did not even try to hide their mutual interest, and then exchanged phone numbers.

The novel flared up with unexpected force, and the young actress completely turned the head of the lonely actor. One of Pitt’s friends even decided to predict the development of events and said that Andra and Pitt were made for each other.

Apparently, fortune turned to face Pitt: at the end of May, the actor finally received permission for joint custody of children after a long struggle with Angelina Jolie.

Read also:

Media: Irina Shayk meets with Kanye West
Change of image and joint leisure: Billie Eilish has a new boyfriend
Media: Robert Pattinson has a secret affair with Zoe Kravitz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here