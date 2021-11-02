New crossover Haval Monster enters the market – Autoreview

Shown in the spring, the Haval XY concept car made it to the conveyor in almost its original form. Now it is called the Haval Monster, and orders are already open in its home Chinese market, and such machines will appear on sale in December. What kind of beast is this Monster?

It became the brand’s first model in a new design style that uses the trendy two-story headlight architecture. Other features include a bezel-less grille and retractable door handles. It is based on the modular LEMON platform, on which several models have already been created under the Haval and Wey brands. In the corporate hierarchy, Monster is located half a step higher than the Haval H6 or F7 models: length – 4780 mm, width – 1890 mm, height – 1675 mm. The wheelbase is 2800 mm.

But in terms of electronics, the newcomer is destined to become the brand’s technological flagship. The Coffee Intelligent telematics system (allows you to communicate with the car using a smartphone and cloud services) and semi-autopilot, that is, adaptive cruise control with an automatic lane change function, are announced. The car parker has a remote control and remembers the last 50 meters of the path, so that later to reproduce the trajectory in the reverse order (for leaving a tight parking lot).

In the cabin, everything is already familiar: a minimum of buttons, virtual instruments (12.3 inches), a media system with a 14.6-inch screen, into which climate control and other car functions are sewn. Over-the-air software updates are supported. Transmission control in a Mercedes is assigned to the right steering column lever.

At the start of sales, only two petrol versions with turbo engines 1.5 (184 HP, 275 Nm) and 2.0 (224 HP, 345 Nm) were offered. Both have a seven-speed “robot” with two wet clutches and only front-wheel drive. Later, a hybrid with the LEMON DHT system will appear, which can work both in parallel and in sequential mode: at low speed, only the electric motor rotates the wheels (the gasoline engine works in generator mode), and at high speed, the internal combustion engine is connected to them using a clutch.

The Haval Monster crossover turned out to be one of the most expensive models in the range. In China, cars cost from 21 thousand to 26 thousand dollars, and the hybrid will be even more expensive. Export plans have not yet been made public.