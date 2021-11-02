New films November 1-7, 2021: post-apocalyptic with Tom Hanks and black western with Idris Elba

In the domestic box office, the week during which the lockdown falls will do without major releases – for a long time, all the “Pilot” who held on were also removed from the box office until better times. Therefore, among new films exclusively home-watched releases reserved by streaming services: the fantastic Finch drama starring Tom Hanks will be on Apple TV +, and Netflix will feature the black western The Harder to Fall and the Unhappy Love rom-com.

November 5 Finch Director Miguel Sapochnik Cast Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich, Laura Martinez-Cunningham, Christopher Farrar, Oscar Avila, Andre Goode

Finch at first glance seems like a more viable version of Chappy the Robot. Mr. Blomkamp, ​​when he was creating his version of the plot about an android who is aware of himself, was already on the pencil. And director Miguel Sapochnik has not yet exhausted his credibility for the best episodes of the series “Game of Thrones”.

Naturally, Tom Hanks increases the film's chances of success with his presence. Well, he is not the first to play a character who is completely isolated from humanity. The new movie even provides the actor with more objects to interact with – a dog and a robot.



















the 3rd of November The more it hurts to fall Director James Samuel Cast Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Bitts, Luckit Stanfield, Woody McClain, Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo Tomatoes 87%

Black filmmakers in the movie “The Harder to Fall” take away from the pale-faced their favorite toy – the Western genre. So it’s even a different genre – blackstern. The degree of madness, of course, is less than that of Quentin Tarantino in his “Django”, but the trailer sells the movie convincingly – cheerful, fashionable and youthful.

The plot does not torment with sophistication, everything is in the best tradition of the genre – fearless criminals, terrible revenge and style.

All of the above are accompanied by super-positive critics' ratings, in fact, for energy and an excellent acting ensemble.



















Unhappy love Director Hernan Jimenez Cast Nina Dobrev, Lochlyn Munroe, Harry Sham Jr., Darren Barnet, Michaela Hoover, Rebecca Staab, Jimmy O. Young

Netflix periodically shoots out meaningless romantic comedies. Meaningless in a good sense of the word, or even optional. “Unhappy Love” stands out against this background with the good comedian Jimmy O. Yan. Nina Dobrev doesn’t count – she’s like a fish in water here.

The story offers a dreary tale of an unlucky girl in love who falls for a profile on a dating app, compiled, of course, by another person. Further you can see the video. If this contact does not leave lasting wounds on your soul, then perhaps you will survive the whole movie. Although it is unlikely that the experience gained will enrich your inner world.



















