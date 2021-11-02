New Joker? Emma Stone is being discussed online as Cruella de Ville. Trailer Premiere!

The 101 Dalmatians prequel will hit the big screens in late spring.





Instagram @disneycruella

Emma Stone











The Dalmatians are under threat again: the cult villain Disney returns to the big screens. The debut trailer of the movie “Cruella”, starring Emma Stone, has appeared online. For the sake of the role, the 32-year-old actress has changed beyond recognition, but not all viewers were delighted with what they saw. Many noted the resemblance to “The Joker”, and some criticized Disney for romanticizing heroes who are driven by terrible ideas.

“Does every villain in film history have to walk the Joker’s path?” – noted one of the Twitter users. Another added, “I would be so angry if you play Maleficent and try to turn this character, who is trying to kill and skin the puppies, into a villain to sympathize with.” Many viewers were in solidarity with this: it is extremely difficult to justify a heroine who wants to deal with animals for the sake of fashion.

Craig Gillespie’s tape, in which Emma Thompson and Mark Strong also played, will tell how fashion designer Estella de Ville, who dreams of breaking into London’s high society, fights for a place in the sun and, in pursuit of success, takes on her evil essence, turning into a vengeful villain. The premiere is scheduled for May this year.