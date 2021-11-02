Not lost: star brunettes who were born blonde – Stars

Fans are used to seeing these actresses and singers with dark hair, and they look so organic with them that it’s hard to imagine them with a different color. WomanHit.ru decided to recall natural blondes who preferred a dark shade.

Angelina Jolie was born with light brown hair, but her mother decided that dark brown would be more suitable for the baby, and when the girl was 5 years old, Marcheline Bertrand repainted her. To understand what the actress would look like with her natural color, you can watch the movie “Girl, Interrupted” – where her hair looks as close as possible to the original version. In an interview, Jolie said: “My natural color is dark blond. But when I was 4 or 5, my mom dyed me dark brown and kept it that way. And I’m used to it. “

Dita Von Teese, the burlesque queen with crisp white skin and blue-black hair, is actually blonde. The star decided to change her image at 22 and dyed her hair black. For 27 years now, Dita has not changed her shade. Stylists believe that the diva took the right step, since she looked faded with natural color.

Olivia Wilde not just repainted her native wheat color. The actress in one of the interviews admitted that she felt uncomfortable with a light shade, and she considered the chestnut color much more beautiful. The star was not given bright roles while she was blonde, and the dark shade of her hair opened up a lot of opportunities for her.

Dakota Johnson became famous after the trilogy “50 shades of gray”. She might still have remained a natural blonde, but director Sam Taylor-Johnson insisted on the color chestnut. Since that time, Dakota has never returned to her native shade – she liked being a brunette.

Eva Greenshe repainted into a burning brunette at the age of 14, as she herself decided that this color would emphasize her beauty. You can only see the blonde-haired actress in Dark Shadows. In one of her interviews, Eva said: “I love being a brunette – the dark color makes the face brighter.”