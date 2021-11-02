Nothing Lasts Forever, Not Even Marvel and Angelina Jolie / Kino / Nezavisimaya Gazeta

New superheroes enter the battle for Earth – and give way to old ones

Superhero poses overshadow the content of the picture. Still from the film

The Eternals, a new MCU film directed by Chloe Zhao, who won all possible international awards with her Land of Nomads earlier this year, including an Oscar, are out now. Fresh work is unlikely to face the same fate: despite the stellar cast with the participation of Angelina Jolie herself and the a priori overstated expectation rating inherent in any new Marvel project, The Eternals turned out to be a pale copy of The Avengers, unjustifiably drawn out and primitive in terms of meanings and messages.

According to the legend of the film, the universe is ruled by celestials – powerful cosmic beings who create planets and accumulate stellar energy. One of them, Arish, sent immortal warriors called the Eternals to Earth back in 5000 BC – all so that they could defeat deviant monsters, also from space, who threaten humanity. The squad, led by Captain Ayak (Salma Hayek), landed somewhere in Mesopotamia and stayed on the planet for the next 7000 years. Everyone has their own abilities. Ikaris (Richard Madden) flies and shoots fire from his eyes, Sersi (Gemma Chan), with whom they had an affair, knows how to turn stones and other solid objects into dust, a teenage girl Sprite (Leah McHugh) becomes invisible or, conversely, can clone your own and other people’s images. There is the strong man Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-sok), and the scientist Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and the high-speed Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and the hypnotist Druig (Barry Keogan). And, of course, the blonde warrior with glowing swords at the ready Fina (Jolie). In the middle of the 16th century, they seemed to have killed all the deviants and dispersed in different directions. However, these days they are forced to gather again, as the enemies have returned, and even become stronger – and this is suspicious.

The exposition, which is the tie-in of the “Eternals”, lasts, it seems, eternity – many flashbacks show how the heroes spent time on Earth throughout all these centuries, pushing humanity towards development, but not preventing it from self-destruction – in the wars of people with people aliens from outer space it was forbidden to interfere. However, in the war of the Avengers with Thanos, too – dusty, in general, work. Which, in the end, backfired on someone with the most severe post-traumatic psychosis, others – with total disappointment in the authorities and colleagues, the third – with the realization of their own short-sightedness, because in 7000 thousand years it was already possible to suspect that something was wrong.

Sadly, Chloe Zhao, carried away by superhero poses, glowing swords and superpowers (although the prefix “over” can be used here with great stretch), completely forgets about such a concept that is necessary for any movie, like rhythm – three and a half hours of viscous chatter and sluggish action. Also performed by the most uninteresting characters, each one fixated on its own non-prominent arch and waiting for the moment when it will be possible to simply, without unnecessary words and acting, stand beautifully in front of the camera in a general plan. An attempt to come up with some kind of story for them all turns into the fact that even a giant timing is not enough for everyone – even for Angelina Jolie, who, in theory, has the most (well, or one of them – in the end there is also a girl who, due to his “eternity” cannot grow up) tragic of all the proposed images. The dramatic bar that Marvel reached with The Avengers is again falling to a rudimentary level – it is customary to say disparagingly about such films, “oh, well, that’s about comics”.

The video sequence also comes out very ordinary, although it marks the epic given the number of epochs shown on the screen – but they all turn out to be very schematic, even comical illustrations for a history textbook for the little ones. The finale slightly corrects the situation, adding a cosmic dimension, but in general, “The Eternals” take a step back in the superhero genre, although they strive, if not for eternity, then, judging by the scenes after the credits, in their own franchise. For this, it is true, it is better to get rid of most of the very lying theories – and from a good half of the declared heroes.