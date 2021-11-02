Oksimiron wears a Ding Yun Zhang down jacket in new music video

November 1 rapper Oksimiron released the first solo track in a long time, “Who Killed Mark?” and a ten-minute clip for it. In some scenes of the video, he wears a voluminous down jacket with a helmet mask that hides his face, a creation of a young Chinese designer Ding Yun Zhang and his brand Ding Yun Zhang

Ding Yong Zhang launched his brand while studying at London’s Central Saint Martins fashion college – he creates intricate oversized down jackets, fancy-shaped quilted vests and puffy helmets. His clothes are worn by Kaia Gerber, A $ AP Bari and other celebrities, and Rihanna has starred in a Ding Yun Zhang down jacket for her Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign.

Since 2016, the designer has been working for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand: he started with technical drawings, but later became a development designer and worked, among other things, on the Yeezy 700 sneaker, as well as customizing the Yeezy Foam Runner and designing military boots.

Also, Ding Yun Zhang already had significant fashion collaborations: the brand collaborated with the New York brand Area, and for the spring-summer 2022 season it released a joint collection with Moncler, one of the main specialists in the down jacket niche.

Designer already has entered to the Dazed 100 list – hundreds of young promising creative talents according to the Dazed & Confused edition. At the same time, he does not want to dress exclusively celebrities and dreams of creating a line of democratic outerwear: “I want to embody the original idea of ​​functionality, born of various ethnic groups and strata of society,” – is talking Zhang.

Ding Yun Zhang does not yet have its own website and online store, but you can learn more about the brand and order some of the items from it. Instagram account

