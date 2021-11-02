Oksimiron wears a Ding Yun Zhang down jacket in new music video

November 1 rapper Oksimiron released the first solo track in a long time, “Who Killed Mark?” and a ten-minute clip for it. In some scenes of the video, he wears a voluminous down jacket with a helmet mask that hides his face, a creation of a young Chinese designer Ding Yun Zhang and his brand Ding Yun Zhang …

instagram.com/dingyun_zhang

Ding Yong Zhang launched his brand while studying at London’s Central Saint Martins fashion college – he creates intricate oversized down jackets, fancy-shaped quilted vests and puffy helmets. His clothes are worn by Kaia Gerber, A $ AP Bari and other celebrities, and Rihanna has starred in a Ding Yun Zhang down jacket for her Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign.

Rihanna in the Savage x Fenty campaign

Since 2016, the designer has been working for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand: he started with technical drawings, but later became a development designer and worked, among other things, on the Yeezy 700 sneaker, as well as customizing the Yeezy Foam Runner and designing military boots.

instagram.com/dingyun_zhang

Also, Ding Yun Zhang already had significant fashion collaborations: the brand collaborated with the New York brand Area, and for the spring-summer 2022 season it released a joint collection with Moncler, one of the main specialists in the down jacket niche.

Moncler + Ding Yun Zhang

Designer already has entered to the Dazed 100 list – hundreds of young promising creative talents according to the Dazed & Confused edition. At the same time, he does not want to dress exclusively celebrities and dreams of creating a line of democratic outerwear: “I want to embody the original idea of ​​functionality, born of various ethnic groups and strata of society,” – is talking Zhang.