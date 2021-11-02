November 1 rapper Oksimiron
Ding Yong Zhang launched his brand while studying at London’s Central Saint Martins fashion college – he creates intricate oversized down jackets, fancy-shaped quilted vests and puffy helmets. His clothes are worn by Kaia Gerber, A $ AP Bari and other celebrities, and Rihanna has starred in a Ding Yun Zhang down jacket for her Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign.
Rihanna in the Savage x Fenty campaign
Since 2016, the designer has been working for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand: he started with technical drawings, but later became a development designer and worked, among other things, on the Yeezy 700 sneaker, as well as customizing the Yeezy Foam Runner and designing military boots.
Also, Ding Yun Zhang already had significant fashion collaborations: the brand collaborated with the New York brand Area, and for the spring-summer 2022 season it released a joint collection with Moncler, one of the main specialists in the down jacket niche.
Moncler + Ding Yun Zhang
Ding Yun Zhang does not yet have its own website and online store, but you can learn more about the brand and order some of the items from it.