One of the founders of cognitive-behavioral therapy, Aaron Beck, has died. He was 100 years old

Photo author, Leif Skoogfors / CORBIS / Corbis Photo caption, Aaron Beck has made a huge difference in the treatment of depression and anxiety disorders

American psychotherapist Aaron Beck, one of the founders of cognitive behavioral therapy and author of the Beck Depression Scale, died at the age of 100, according to the website of the Beck Institute, founded by the scientist with his daughter Judith.

“My father dedicated his life to developing and testing treatments to help improve the lives of countless people around the world who face health problems and mental illness,” Judith Beck said in a statement. decades of cognitive behavioral therapy research. “

Aaron Temkin Beck was born in 1921 in the United States into a family of Jewish immigrants from the territory of what is now Ukraine.

Aaron Beck graduated from Brown University in 1942, then Yale University in 1946, where he received the title of Doctor of Medical Sciences.

Aaron Beck is called the founder of cognitive psychotherapy. Today, his methods are widely used to treat clinical depression and anxiety disorders.

According to Aaron Beck, there is the so-called cognitive triad of depression: negative self-perceptions (“I am nothing”), a negative view of the world (it is cruel and dangerous, it is bad there) and, as a result, constant expectations of the worst in life. Patterns of negative perception, or “automatic” thoughts, as Aaron Beck called them, are formed during childhood.

Aaron Beck has written numerous books on cognitive therapy and its role in suicide prevention.