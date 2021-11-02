One of the founders of cognitive-behavioral therapy, Aaron Beck, has died. He was 100 years old

American psychotherapist Aaron Beck, one of the founders of cognitive behavioral therapy and author of the Beck Depression Scale, died at the age of 100, according to the website of the Beck Institute, founded by the scientist with his daughter Judith.

“My father dedicated his life to developing and testing treatments to help improve the lives of countless people around the world who face health problems and mental illness,” Judith Beck said in a statement. decades of cognitive behavioral therapy research. “

Aaron Temkin Beck was born in 1921 in the United States into a family of Jewish immigrants from the territory of what is now Ukraine.

Aaron Beck graduated from Brown University in 1942, then Yale University in 1946, where he received the title of Doctor of Medical Sciences.

