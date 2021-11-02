Over 120 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports due to fog – Gazeta.ru

As of the morning of November 2, 33 flights were canceled, and another 94 were detained at Moscow airports due to fog descending on the capital. This is evidenced by the data of the airport boards.

14 flights were canceled to Domodedovo, 15 to Sheremetyevo, and four to Vnukovo. Also, 32 flights are delayed at Domodedovo, 36 at Sheremetyevo, and 26 at Vnukovo.

The airports are currently operating normally. Ground and dispatch services receive, dispatch and service aircraft in the most difficult weather conditions. Interfax with reference to an informed source.

The airports of the Moscow air zone are accredited for the all-weather category, but in the event of a sharp deterioration in the weather, the pilots independently make decisions about takeoff and landing, the agency’s interlocutor said.

Previously reportedthat the Moscow Department of Transport in its Telegram channel urged motorists to be careful on the roads because of the dense fog.

In the Russian capital was announced “Yellow” level of weather hazard.