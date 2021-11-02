https://ria.ru/20211102/navalnyy-1757353404.html

Permanent Representative to the OPCW accused Europe of hiding information on the Navalny case

Permanent representative to the OPCW accused Europe of concealing information on the Navalny case – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Permanent Representative to the OPCW accused Europe of hiding information on the Navalny case

Germany, France and Sweden are withholding information on the case of Alexei Navalny, said Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T12: 33

2021-11-02T12: 33

2021-11-02T13: 34

in the world

Alexey Navalny

organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons

Alexander Shulgin

Russia

hospitalization of Alexei Navalny

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153328/62/1533286200_0:559:4158:2898_1920x0_80_0_0_63060de87767de1fad3d8aaf95c22982.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Germany, France and Sweden are withholding information on the case of Alexei Navalny, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin. . If such signs are established, then a corresponding criminal case will be opened. But, unfortunately, we are denied this information, “he said during an online briefing at the press center of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency. Western partners also keep secret the composition of the chemical with which Navalny was allegedly poisoned. Earlier, the United States and 44 other countries through the OPCW sent Russia a list of questions about the incident with Navalny and said they were waiting for an answer within ten days. Moscow prepared a counter-demarche and demanded to provide information on this case at the disposal of Great Britain, Germany, France and Sweden at the same time. Navalny was hospitalized on August 20, 2020 in Omsk after he fell ill on the plane on the way from Tomsk. Based on the results of the examinations, the doctors called the main diagnosis a metabolic disorder, which caused a sharp change in blood sugar. It is unclear what caused it, but according to Omsk doctors, no poisons were found in Navalny’s blood and urine. Later he was transported by plane to Germany. After that, the German government, citing military doctors, said that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group of toxic warfare agents. Later in Berlin it was reported that the conclusions of German experts were confirmed by laboratories in Sweden and France, in parallel, the OPCW, at the request of Germany, is conducting its own research. The Kremlin said in this regard that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its findings. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia is waiting for a response from Germany to an official request on this situation, three requests for legal assistance on the situation with Navalny, sent in one month, remained without any answers. On the day of Navalny’s hospitalization, the prosecutor’s office and the police began to conduct their checks. The Foreign Ministry, a year after the incident with Navalny, announced that this was a planned provocation aimed at discrediting Russia, the case was promoted by the West to contain the country and new attacks on it. The ministry noted that Berlin did not provide any verifiable evidence of its accusations against Russia, and the OPCW “shook up” Moscow’s request for assistance, preventing the initiation of the case.

https://ria.ru/20211021/demarsh-1755626071.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/navalnyy-1755524707.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/navalnyy-1754966859.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153328/62/1533286200_0:169:4158:3288_1920x0_80_0_0_3f9bac0762dd61ffc72907432e7dd448.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, alexey navalny, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, alexander shulgin, russia, hospitalization of alexey navalny