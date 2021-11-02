Pitt, DiCaprio and other dramatic actors in comedies

Tom Cruise and other stars who met on the set

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman first met in 1990 on the set of Days of Thunder. Nicole thought that she would not be cast for the role, because she was much higher than the main character, played by Tom Cruise. However, the difference in height did not embarrass either actor or director Tony Scott. Soon, passion broke out between Nicole and Tom. Cruz divorced his wife Mimi Rogers and in the same 1990 married Kidman. In marriage, Kidman experienced an ectopic pregnancy, after which the couple adopted a daughter, Isabella, and then adopted Connor. Eyes Wide Shut was the beginning of the end for the couple. Filming was hard for them, and in 2001 the actors decided to divorce.