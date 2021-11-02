Pitt, DiCaprio and other dramatic actors in comedies

Often, actors, having chosen one role, are constantly filmed only in such films. But some decide to experiment – and win!
Tom Cruise
Tropical Storm (2008)
An amazing role for Tom – literally unrecognizable! However, there were few such experiments in his career.
Jason Statham
“Spy” (2015)
It is not the first time for an actor to play in gangster films, but that also in comedies is a rarity!
Brad Pitt
“Burn after reading” (2008)
It is believed that Brad is too handsome to be funny. But this is not the case! In the comedy of the Coen brothers, he brilliantly coped with his role.
George Clooney
“Burn after reading” (2008)
The actor got used to his comedic role so well that the Coens invited him to star in Ave Caesar in 2016.
Jeff Bridges
The Big Lebowski (1998)
Another unexpected choice of the Coen brothers – and this film entered the golden fund of world cinema.
Robert DeNiro
“Meet the Parents” (2000)
Funny and funny adoptive father – how far this role is from the dramas “The Irishman” and “The Godfather”!
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
Leo played completely different roles, but this one is perhaps the most unusual!
Dustin Hoffman
Tootsie (1982)
Three years after the Oscar for the film Kramer vs. Kramer, Dustin decided on a daring experiment – to play the role of an actor who disguised himself as a woman. Bravo!
