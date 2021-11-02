Plane crash in South Sudan: Russians may be among the dead

An-26 crash site in South Sudan on November 2, 2021

South Sudan Red Cross officials find five burned bodies at the crash site

An An-26 cargo plane crashed in the capital of South Sudan on Tuesday. According to preliminary data, five people died in the crash, including, possibly, Russian pilots.

According to the radio station Radio Tamazui, an An-26 cargo plane of the local company Optimum Aviation crashed on takeoff from the airport of the capital of South Sudan, Juba.

Radio Tamazui is based in the Netherlands but specializes in Sudanese news coverage.

Juba airport director Kur Kuol told AP that only crew members were on board, including two Russians. They all died.

