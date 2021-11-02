Plane crash in South Sudan: Russians may be among the dead

2 hours ago

Photo author, South sudan red cross Photo caption, South Sudan Red Cross officials find five burned bodies at the crash site

An An-26 cargo plane crashed in the capital of South Sudan on Tuesday. According to preliminary data, five people died in the crash, including, possibly, Russian pilots.

According to the radio station Radio Tamazui, an An-26 cargo plane of the local company Optimum Aviation crashed on takeoff from the airport of the capital of South Sudan, Juba.

Radio Tamazui is based in the Netherlands but specializes in Sudanese news coverage.

Juba airport director Kur Kuol told AP that only crew members were on board, including two Russians. They all died.

There is no official confirmation with the names and citizenship of the victims yet. Optimum Aviation declined to speak with Radio Tamazui about the details of the disaster, citing the fact that it is only figuring out its causes and circumstances.

The local branch of the Red Cross tweeted photos from the crash site and said that five bodies, burned beyond recognition, were found and handed over to the authorities.

An-26 is a Soviet (Ukrainian) aircraft, and in African countries these aircraft are most often operated by pilots from the former USSR.

The crashed An-26 was supposed to fly from Juba to the remote region of Maban with a load of fuel.

South Sudan, a very poor country slightly larger than France or Ukraine, has few good roads, and it is easier to get goods and passengers to many regions by air.

Frequent disasters

At the same time, plane crashes in South Sudan occur regularly.

In March this year, 10 people were killed in a plane crash in the east of the country.

In August 2020, there was a disaster similar to today’s one: a cargo plane crashed during takeoff from Juba airport, killing eight people; in 2015, there was another similar disaster: An-26 crashed on takeoff from Juba, killing 36 people.