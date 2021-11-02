Politico published a photo of Russian tanks “on the border with Ukraine” – RT in Russian

The foreign edition Politico has published several satellite images, which, according to the author of the material, show Russian tanks “on the border with Ukraine.”

“New commercial satellite photos taken on Monday confirm recent reports that Russia is again massively deploying troops and equipment along the border with Ukraine,” the article said.

It is noted that the armored units, artillery and infantry in the photo are in the Smolensk region in the city of Yelnya, but this region borders only on Belarus, and the Bryansk region of Russia is separated from Ukraine.

Politico journalists claim that military units, including the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, “began moving in late September from other parts of Russia where they are usually based.”

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering a question about the movements of the Russian armed forces, noted that “Ukraine itself constantly dragged both personnel and military equipment to the conflict area in southeastern Ukraine.

The Russian leader also stressed that Russia is free to move its armed forces across the country at its discretion.