Politico was ridiculed on the web for the pictures of Russian tanks “on the border with Ukraine” | News | News

Netizens on November 2 ridiculed Politico for an article that posted satellite images of Russian tanks allegedly near the border with Ukraine. At the same time, the pictures were taken in the area of ​​the city of Yelnya, Smolensk region, not far from the border with Belarus.

An article titled “Satellite Images Show Another Russian Military Build-Up Near Ukraine” was published on November 1. As reported in the material, the images taken by Maxar Technologies show the build-up of armored units, tanks and self-propelled artillery, as well as ground troops concentrated near the city of Yelnya. In addition, the authors of the article stated that units of the 4th Armored Division of the RF Armed Forces were relocated to the regions of Bryansk and Kursk near the northern border of Ukraine.

“On the sea coast of Belarus, in fact,” – wrote in response one of the users of social networks.

“Even on the Rostov mountain passes, several columns were spotted,” another joked.

Some Russians drew attention to the obvious provocations from the United States, which are filming Russian equipment on the territory of the country from space satellites.

“Equipment on the territory of the Russian Federation. The United States, as usual, is looking for a pretext for provocation, “- said one of the users.

At a meeting in Sochi on defense issues on November 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would respond to attempts to break the strategic parity adequately to the situation. He drew attention to the fact that at present the foreign colleagues of the Russian Federation are deploying elements of a global anti-missile defense in the immediate vicinity of the country’s borders.

Later, on November 1, the Pentagon announced that it was monitoring the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border following reports of “unusual Russian activity.”

Reports of the alleged transfer of part of the Russian forces on the western flank of Russia, in particular to the border with Ukraine, appeared on October 30 in the pages of the American The Washington Post. Citing European and American officials, the publication called the movement of the Russian military contingent across its territory “unusual.”