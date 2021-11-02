Polkadot token renewed its all-time high above $ 50

Altcoin began to grow rapidly after the project developers announced the approval of the parachain mechanism by the Polkadot board

The Polkadot token price has renewed its all-time high above $ 50 after the project developers announcedthat the Polkadot council approved the activation of the parachains mechanism. Now this issue has been brought up for public discussion. If adopted, the developers will open the possibility of registering parachains from November 4. During the day, the Polkadot token has risen in price by 13%. At 10:25 am on Nov. 2, the altcoin is trading at $ 48.4 and its market cap is $ 50.9 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Parachain auctions are a way of distributing slots on the Polkadot network. Thanks to this, DOT holders can vote on their favorite projects.

Polkadot is an internal token of the project of the same name, which aims to create the decentralized Internet of the future (Web 3.0). It is interoperable with other blockchains and allows the creation of smart contracts and new blockchains.

