President of NANNGS Called the Reasons for Gazprom’s Refusal to Book Additional Capacity through Ukraine | News | News

Khaikov called the decrease in gas transit through Ukraine logical, since the Turkish Stream pipeline has been put into operation and a significant part of the gas previously supplied to Europe through the Ukrainian territory now comes through Turkey. Recently, this gas pipeline has been almost completely loaded, he noted. According to the expert, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and Croatia are already receiving gas through Turkey.

“It’s time for Kiev to take this for granted and not rely on these volumes of physical transit, which it used for a“ virtual ”reverse,” stressed the President of NANNGS.

He added that in general, Gazprom has even increased its supplies to Europe now compared to the same period last year.

According to the expert, the gas holding has recently given priority to the supply of blue fuel under long-term contracts – it has and contracted the necessary transit capacities for this.

If there is a need for an unplanned increase in transit volumes, Gazprom will be able to contract them at any time, since Ukraine and Poland have free pipeline capacities and no one except Gazprom needs them, he explained. Khaikov called this approach of the Russian company “a consequence of Europe’s policy of avoiding long-term obligations to purchase guaranteed volumes of gas to spot / one-time supplies.”

Refusal from additional booking of transit will not greatly affect the price of gas in Europe, since, in fact, deliveries in the contracted volume are carried out in full. On the other hand, given the shortage of gas in Europe and the absence of long-term contracts for its supply, the refusal to book additional capacities “will support gas prices,” the expert said.

He added that if Gazprom has a long-term transit contract with Kiev until 2024, according to which the holding pays regardless of its physical use, Poland does not have such a contract with the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. Therefore, this pipeline can only be considered as a backup option, which is confirmed by its recent transition to the reverse mode of operation.

“Moreover, it will operate in this mode when Nord Stream 2 is launched. In this case, Warsaw will acquire the same Russian gas, but from Germany, which it did when yesterday the transit through the Yamal-Europe pipeline was suspended, ”concluded the President of NANNGS.

On November 1, Sergey Makogon, General Director of the GTS Operator of Ukraine, said that the daily transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine decreased by more than a third compared to October 1. He said that on October 1, the transit volume amounted to 86 million cubic meters. m per day, and on November 1 – 57 million. Makogon pointed out that Gazprom pays for transit capacity of 109 million cubic meters. m.

The transit agreement between Moscow and Kiev, concluded for five years, provides for transit in 2021-2024 at 40 billion cubic meters. m per year. Gazprom pays for capacities regardless of the actual volumes of transportation through the territory of Ukraine.

On October 30, it became known about the termination of gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline at the entrance to the German gas transportation system in the direction from east to west. This was evidenced by the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade, according to which, in small volumes, gas began to reverse along the gas pipeline in the opposite direction – from west to east.

Yamal-Europe, with a design capacity of 32.9 billion cubic meters. m of gas per year, passes through the territory of Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. Polish consumers receive blue fuel through it not only directly from the Russian Federation, but also through a virtual reverse from the Federal Republic of Germany. In the event that the request for a virtual reverse exceeds the direct physical flow, the gas pipeline can switch to a physically reverse mode.