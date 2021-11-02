Presumably, a member of Basayev’s gang was detained in Astrakhan

https://ria.ru/20211102/astrakhan-1757449502.html
Law enforcers detained a criminal who had allegedly escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan, “identification of the person is underway,” RIA Novosti reported …
ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 2 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Law enforcers have detained a criminal who allegedly escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan, “identification of the person is underway,” a representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Astrakhan region told RIA Novosti. Magomed Alkhanov, convicted of banditry, escaped from custody from the department of a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan on October 26. The agency’s source clarified that the fugitive had already served 10 years for banditry, and then his involvement in the attack on the Pskov paratroopers as part of Shamil Basayev’s gang was established. Alkhanov was detained in the Stavropol Territory in June, and was brought to Astrakhan for a psychiatric examination. He was put on the federal wanted list.
