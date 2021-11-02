Published a trailer for the sequel to the cartoon “Monsters on Vacation”

The trailer for the new part of the cartoon about Dracula, his family and friends appeared online on Monday, May 17. The tape was named “Monsters on Vacation: Transformation”. On the eve, Sony Pictures showed viewers a teaser of the project, and revealed its plot in the trailer.

Fans of “Monsters on Vacation” will find an unusual continuation of the story. Dracula is celebrating his 125th birthday, but the party in his honor is not going according to plan. Jonathan laments that his father-in-law still does not consider him a full member of the family, because he is a man, not a monster. Jonathan finds a way to turn with a special ray. It’s only when a guy becomes a dragon that his monster acquaintances are transformed into people.

The premiere of the cartoon “Monsters on Vacation: Transformation” is scheduled for 23 July. The fourth part will be the final in the franchise, as previously reported by the studio.

The fourth “Monsters” was produced by Gendy Tartakovski (writer and executive producer), Michelle Murdocca, Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Selena Gomez returned to the voice acting role of Mavis, and the voices of Katherine Khan, Steve Buscemi and David Spade will also sound in the cartoon. Adam Sandler refused to work on the character of Dracula, he was replaced by Brian Hull.

