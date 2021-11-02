Pushkin Institute named the word of the year

https://ria.ru/20211102/slovo-1757321975.html

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Pushkin State Institute of the Russian Language called “satellite” the word of 2021. This was stated by Vice-Rector for Science, scientific director of the project “Word of the Year” Mikhail Osadchiy. The Institute annually sums up the results of the study “Word of the Year”. The sources are the texts of the Russian-language media (both Russian and foreign) and publications on social networks. The second place was taken by the word “Afghanistan” – it began to be used 6.5 times more often. According to the expert, the explosive growth was caused by the discussion of events in this country. The third place was given to the phrase “Nord Stream” – the frequency of its use has grown fivefold. The fourth went to the word “census”, and the fifth went to “impeachment.” In addition, the words “QR code” (four times), “anti-vaccine” (three times) and “anti-virus” (2.7 times) have shown an increase. “At the bottom of the list are words that, although we recognized as key ones in 2021, but demonstrated a drop in frequency against the background of the previous four years, are“ elections, ”“ non-working, ”and“ mortality, ”added Osadchiy. He explained this by the fact that the word “elections” beat frequency records during the US presidential elections in November 2020. It turned out that the Russian-speaking public discussed this topic more actively than the parliamentary elections in Russia. A similar situation with the words “non-working” and “mortality.”

