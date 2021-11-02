Putin announced a very difficult situation with coronavirus in Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a very difficult situation with the coronavirus in Russia. It is reported by TASS…

He pointed to the number of more than 40 thousand cases per day, noting that “this has never happened.” According to the president, there is currently a need to create additional pre-fabricated hospitals.

Putin also appealed to the Ministry of Defense and instructed to provide support to the civilian population in the fight against the infection.

Previously head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova statedthat the rate of vaccination against coronavirus in Russia is growing, and this is a good prognostic sign.

Over the past day in Russia registered 40 402 cases of coronavirus infection, 1155 people died. Over the entire period of the pandemic, more than 8.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country, more than 239 thousand patients have died.

In accordance with the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, from October 30 to November 7, non-working days were introduced in the country with the preservation of wages. At the same time, the heads of regions have the right to introduce this measure earlier than October 30 and extend it after November 7.

Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. The drug was developed by NITsEM named after Gamaleya jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and was named “Sputnik V”. Subsequently, the vaccines “EpiVacCorona”, “KoviVak”, “Sputnik Light” and “EpiVacCorona-N” were registered.