Putin held first meeting on drones: wipe Turkey’s nose

For the first time, Vladimir Putin held a separate meeting with the military on drones. This topic has become especially relevant in recent days, when it became known that Ukraine used Turkish drones in the Donbas to destroy the weapons of the militia. And Kyrgyzstan, despite its membership in the CSTO, is about to conclude a contract for their supply. Russia lags far behind Turkey (and many other countries) in the production of such machines, but does not lose hope of catching up by developing more intelligent devices than competitors.

Military meetings with the participation of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief have been held in Sochi since about 2014. And the first serious experience of a collision with drones was obtained even earlier – during the military conflict with Georgia in 2008. However, for the first time this topic was announced, firstly, publicly, and secondly, widely. “The President will hold a meeting that will be entirely devoted to drones,” announced the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, specifying that it will focus on both new domestic developments and technologies for countering enemy controlled vehicles.

Obviously, the events of the last days prompted the president to come to grips with drones. First, information came that Turkish combat drones “Bayraktar” purchased by Ukraine in 2019 were seen in the Donbas. Then Kyrgyzstan announced its intention to conclude a contract with Ankara for the supply of similar devices. Both news caused quite natural irritation in the Kremlin. Dmitry Peskov said that the transfer of such armed systems to Ukraine is fraught with the fact that they can be used by Kiev against its own people. As for Kyrgyzstan, being a member of the CSTO, in the opinion of the Russian side, it should not at all look towards military products produced in the NATO country.

It should also not be forgotten that Turkish drones in service with the Azerbaijani army played a decisive role in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh last autumn. And Turkmenistan, although it is a thing in itself and does not announce its military acquisitions, did not fail to boast of “Bayraktar” at the parade in honor of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence, which was celebrated this September. Total: out of 10 countries of the post-Soviet space, foreign (mainly Turkish drones) are in service (or will appear in the near future) in half.

However, Vladimir Putin did not blame his neighbors for rash acquisitions, and Turkey for unceremonious attempts to climb into “someone else’s clearing.” Speaking about the experience of interacting with drones, the president mentioned only distant Syria. “We know well how unmanned aircraft have proven themselves in armed conflicts. How dangerous it can be for us, ”he said, specifying that he means terrorist attacks with the help of shock drones. “We have learned to repel these attacks and are doing it quite effectively,” VVP stressed.

Putin for the first time opened data on the number of domestic drones in service with the Russian army – 2 thousand. On the one hand, this is more than all the countries of the post-Soviet space combined (Turkey said that so far it has supplied only 154 Bayraktar to all buyers). On the other hand, the president did not specify exactly what purpose these vehicles were – scouts or combat vehicles. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced that long-range strike drones with guided missiles and bombs should be put into service by the end of 2021. Putin stressed that work on improving the drones must go hard. “I mean the use of artificial intelligence, the most modern achievements of science, as well as the experience that we ourselves have, and the analysis of what is happening around us,” he said. According to the developers, Russian devices will be more “intelligent” in comparison with foreign models. They will be able to communicate with each other and with manned vehicles, as well as solve tasks as part of a combat group (or “swarm”) of drones.

As for Turkey, it takes the position “I am not me and the horse is not mine.” The country’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, called on the states that bought the attack drones from Ankara to stop calling them Turkish and independently bear responsibility for their use and Moscow’s discontent.