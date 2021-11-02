Putin lowered gas prices in Europe in one phrase – Tatarstan in Russian

German journalists noted the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who managed to reduce gas prices in Europe in one phrase.

Writes about this edition Welt.

The newspaper recalled Putin’s instruction to Gazprom to start planned work to increase the volume of fuel in European underground gas storage facilities. After the assurance of the head of the company, Alexei Miller, that the concern would do so, the President of Russia ordered to report on the progress of work.

“This almost accidental remark by Vladimir Putin made the European gas market breathe a sigh of relief,” German journalists write.

The Welt notes that after what Putin said, gas futures prices in the Netherlands fell by 15%.

“He (the energy crisis in Europe. – RT) showed that Russia undoubtedly dominates the market … It is not yet clear how much additional gas the Russian company will supply, or it is about the volumes of supplies that have already been promised. However, the markets reacted immediately, ”the newspaper said.

Earlier, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that Russia strictly fulfills contracts for gas supplies to the European Union.