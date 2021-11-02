Putin outplayed Biden at a performance in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited world leaders to fight together to save forests

The global climate agenda must adjust the priorities imposed on the United States. Reducing the rate of climate change on the planet will allow not only technological re-equipment, but also the preservation of forests. According to URA.RU experts, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed this idea to world leaders participating in the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow. It is Russia that has every chance of becoming the leader of this new agenda, experts say.

Vladimir Putin sent a video message to the participants of the special meeting on forest management and land use, which is being held in Glasgow as part of the UN Climate Summit. He noted that “the preservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is one of the key components of international efforts to solve the problem of global warming and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” “Russia relies on the unique resource of our forest ecosystems, their significant potential for the absorption of carbon dioxide and the production of oxygen. After all, about 20% of all world forests are located in our country, ”the president said.

Putin said that measures were being taken in Russia to preserve forests, to combat illegal logging and forest fires, and to reforestation. The budgetary expenditures for these purposes are “consistently” increased. He stated that Russia supports the draft declaration on forests and land use, which will be adopted at the Climate Summit. “We hope that its implementation will stimulate a closer partnership of all interested states in the conservation of forests. This will undoubtedly serve to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce the content of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, ”Putin said.

The Russian president spoke about the role of forests in the struggle for climate two days earlier at the G20 summit in Rome. He noted that Russian forests have a great “absorbing potential” of greenhouse gases, and these are “colossal opportunities.” This is reflected in the draft strategy for low-carbon development of the Russian Federation until 2050. Its baseline scenario envisages “full provision of the balance of forest reproduction, expansion of their protection area and a significant reduction in clear cuttings.” According to the developers’ forecasts, this will lead to a decrease in the carbon intensity of Russia’s GDP compared to the level of 2017 by 9% by 2030 and by 48% by 2050.

At the same time, the West does not agree with the assessments of the impact on the climate of forests, given by Russian experts. Domestic experts estimate the absorbing capacity of the country’s forests at 1 billion tons per year, Western experts – at 300 million tons. Russia will have to undergo an international examination to prove “that absorption is greater,” Ruslan Edelgeriev, the president’s special envoy for climate issues, said in an interview with RBC.

According to Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, it is no coincidence that Putin is persistently promoting the theme of forests. In fact, he is “reorienting the global environmental agenda.” “This is a very competent and subtle move by Putin. The fact is that the United States is demanding a change in industrial policy – a transition to “green technologies”, waste-free production. These changes are painful for many countries and are very costly economically. America can afford much more in this direction than other countries, and is taking advantage of this, declaring its leadership in the climate agenda. But forests are a pure environmental policy. Putin chose the right moment: the problem of forests worries both Europe and Latin America, ”the expert noted.

Vasiliev believes that Putin has shown world leaders that it is forestry that is “the central issue in the climate agenda and in the struggle to preserve the quality of the environment.” “The idea of ​​a polycentric world manifests itself in environmental policy as well.

The United States considered itself a hegemon on the principle that other countries would deviate from this policy. But Putin has found a benchmark to declare the priority of Russia, and a priority that would be understandable to a wide range of countries and would be of the same vital importance to them. This is an application for leadership in this area of ​​the environmental agenda, ”the political scientist is convinced.

As the political strategist Marat Bashirov noted, Putin uses Russia’s advantage in the environmental agenda in communicating with the world community. The ecological situation in a number of large countries largely depends on the state of forests, therefore the solutions may be similar. “Putin is talking about huge deforestation in Brazil, for example. But there is no reforestation program like ours. And regulation of this work is needed. Yes, Russia becomes a leader on this agenda when the president says that we need to plant forests together. But it is beneficial for us as well. Putin showed other countries that [в борьбе за климат] solutions can be different: it is necessary not only to rebuild production and reduce CO2, but also to do projects when nature itself absorbs carbon dioxide, ”Bashirov summed up.