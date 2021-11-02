rapper Lizzo in all black and with a balaclava on her head arranged a photoset – Showbiz – tsn.ua

The 33-year-old American rap singer decided to copy the bow of Kim Kardashian, in which she shone at the Costume Institute Ball.

Provocative and body-positive rapper Lizzo loves to shock the audience with her images. The celebrity again made the public talk about herself with her trick.

The rap artist decided to repeat Kim Kardashian’s unusual Balenciaga outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian / Associated Press

Lizzo wore a black tight tunic with a train and wide sleeves, black gloves and black leggings. She was without shoes.

Lizzo / Instagram Lizzo

But the main emphasis in her image, as in the image of Kim, was a black balaclava mask on her head with a hole for a long tail.

Lizzo / Instagram Lizzo

Lizzo / Instagram Lizzo

Lizzo in this outfit arranged a whole photo shoot for herself.

Lizzo / Instagram Lizzo

Lizzo / Instagram Lizzo

Lizzo / Instagram Lizzo

The rapper liked the bow so much that she did not want to take it off at all. Lizzo made small holes in her balaclava for her eyes and mouth and started fooling around on camera.

Kim Kardashian-Lizzo

Read also:

Not for the faint of heart: rapper Lizzo in a transparent dress showed saggy breasts and lush buttocks

In fur mini and pumps: curvy rapper Lizzo impressed with the image

With light green hair and makeup: puffy Lizzo in a bra with stones showed her breasts

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link