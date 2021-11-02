rapper Lizzo in all black and with a balaclava on her head arranged a photoset – Showbiz – tsn.ua

The 33-year-old American rap singer decided to copy the bow of Kim Kardashian, in which she shone at the Costume Institute Ball.
Provocative and body-positive rapper Lizzo loves to shock the audience with her images. The celebrity again made the public talk about herself with her trick.
The rap artist decided to repeat Kim Kardashian’s unusual Balenciaga outfit at the 2021 Met Gala.
Lizzo wore a black tight tunic with a train and wide sleeves, black gloves and black leggings. She was without shoes.
But the main emphasis in her image, as in the image of Kim, was a black balaclava mask on her head with a hole for a long tail.
Lizzo in this outfit arranged a whole photo shoot for herself.
The rapper liked the bow so much that she did not want to take it off at all. Lizzo made small holes in her balaclava for her eyes and mouth and started fooling around on camera.
