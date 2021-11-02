Rapper Vladislav Shiryaev was detained in the Leningrad region in a rape case – Incidents

SAINT PETERSBURG, November 2. / TASS /. Russian rap artist Yung Trappa (Vladislav Shiryaev) is suspected of raping two girls. The arrest of a 26-year-old man near St. Petersburg was reported on Tuesday by the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Leningrad Region.

“The Investigation Department in Vyborg detained a 26-year-old man on suspicion of committing crimes under Part 1 of Art. 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” Rape “and on two episodes of Part 1 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation” Violent acts of a sexual nature, ” message.

A source in the power structures of the region confirmed to TASS that rapper Vladislav Shiryaev was detained on suspicion of these crimes.

According to the investigation, on the night of November 1, 2021, the suspect, being in one of the rooms in a household located in the village of Podborovye, Vyborgsky District, Leningrad Region, committed crimes against the sexual inviolability of two 18-year-old girls. The detainee is being interrogated. The investigation will petition the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention. The investigation of the criminal case continues.

Rapper Vladislav Shiryaev has been previously convicted. In October 2016, the Krasnogvardeisky District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced him to five years and seven months in prison for the sale of narcotic drugs in a significant amount. After serving his sentence, Shiryaev was released. Among fans of rap music, he is known as one of the main participants in the battle rap movement in St. Petersburg and one of the first rappers of the so-called new school, a movement that emerged in Russia in the first half of the 2010s.