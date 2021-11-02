Reasons for Gazprom’s refusal to purchase transit through Ukraine in 2022 | News | News

Director of the Energy Development Fund, member of the public council under the Ministry of Energy Sergey Pikin on Tuesday, November 2, explained the reason for Gazprom’s refusal to book additional transit capacity through Ukraine, as well as through Poland for the 1st-3rd quarters of 2022.

According to the expert, the reasons for this decision of the company are simple. First, Gazprom switched to buying capacity for a month in advance and no longer booked for a quarter.

“Second, Gazprom expects the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 (SP-2), and after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, it will be clear what additional volumes will be needed in the next quarters of next year,” he stressed.

Pikin noted that gas prices in the EU will remain at a high level until the SP-2 gas pipeline is put into operation. Fuel prices in Europe responded to the last refusal of Gazprom to book capacity, the economist stressed.

Gazprom refused to book additional transit capacity through Ukraine for the 1st-3rd quarters of 2022 during the auction earlier on the same day. The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator ”offered transit capacities for this period in the amount of up to 9.8 million cubic meters. m per day. It was assumed that the transit would complement the existing booking in accordance with a long-term contract for 40 billion cubic meters. m per year (about 109.5 million cubic meters per day), but the offer was unclaimed.

Also, the company did not book the capacity for pumping gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland for the 1st-3rd quarters of 2022.

On the news of Gazprom’s refusal to book additional pumping capacities, the price of gas in Europe increased by more than 2%. Thus, the price of the December futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands after the publication of the results of auctions for gas pumping capacity increased to $ 820 per 1,000 cubic meters. m from $ 803. However, after a rapid growth, the cost of fuel returned to the level of $ 800 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On the eve of the price of European gas fell below $ 800 per 1,000 cubic meters. m for the first time since September 17, having fallen by more than 14% in a day. At the close of trading, it won back the daily fall, increasing to $ 816 per cubic meter. m.

On the same day, Sergey Makogon, General Director of GTS Operator of Ukraine, said that the daily transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine had decreased by more than a third compared to October 1. According to him, on October 1, the volume of Russian gas transit through Ukraine amounted to 86 million cubic meters. m per day, and on November 1 – 57 million. Makogon noted that Gazprom pays for transit capacity of 109 million cubic meters. m.

The transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine, concluded for five years, provides for transit in 2021-2024 at 40 billion cubic meters. m per year. Gazprom pays for capacities regardless of the actual volumes of transportation through the territory of Ukraine.