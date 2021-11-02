Rivian’s Ambitious IPO, No Longer Tesla Rally By Investing.com





Investing.com – Rivian, a company with no significant sales to date, is planning an IPO that could be the third-largest in U.S. history after Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 and Facebook (NASDAQ :). The agony of the world’s supply chains will continue for at least another five months. Equity and oil markets are calm as they begin their two-day meeting, and it shows that inflationary hawks have not decided everything in their own way yet. Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 shares fell in premarket after Elon Musk’s tweet. Here’s what you need to know about the financial market on Tuesday November 2nd.

1.Rivian plans an IPO of $ 8.4 billion

Rivian, an electric van and truck manufacturer backed by Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 and Ford, is aiming to raise up to $ 8.4 billion in one of the world’s largest initial public offerings.

The company, which has yet to sell its products on a significant scale, aims to obtain an estimate of about $ 53 billion, which is more than Ferrari NV (NYSE :), and only slightly less than Honda (T :). If achieved, it could provide substantial benefits to both Amazon, which owns just under 20%, and Ford Motor (NYSE :), which owns 5%.

Amazon has already ordered 100,000 electric vans from the company, which it plans to use in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of its delivery network. Rivian expects high-end pickups to be another source of revenue, competing with Tesla when the latter’s cyber-truck plans are implemented.

2. Problems with the Nintendo and Maersk supply chains are delayed

There have been several new twists and turns in the drama of global supply chains. AP Moeller – Maersk A / SB (CSE :), a Danish shipping company that accounts for one in 5 containers in the world, said it expects extremely tight shipping conditions to remain at least until the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The company also increased its $ 5 billion share buyback program and expanded to include air travel.

The newspaper reported that the production of the game console by Nintendo Co Ltd (T 🙂 Switch Inc (NYSE 🙂 is likely to shrink to 24 million in the current fiscal year (which ends in March) from 28.8 million last year due to a shortage of silicon chips. Nintendo will be the latest in a growing list of companies, which also includes Apple (NASDAQ :), to admit that supply chain problems prevent them from meeting the huge demand from customers around the world.

3. The American market is set to open without changes; Tesla corrects after rally

Stocks in the US will open a little later in consolidation mode after closing at new record highs on Monday. The market is likely to calm ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday.

By 06:30 am ET (10:30 GMT) it was down 4 points, little change, while it fell less than 0.1% and futures were down 0.2%.

The stocks likely to be in the spotlight a little later are Tesla and Hertz Global Holdings Inc (MX 🙂 after the first CEO Elon Musk tweeted (NYSE 🙂 that the two companies have yet to sign a deal. to order cars for $ 4.5 billion, which increased the market value of the electric vehicle manufacturer by almost $ 300 billion.

4. Australia shows that inflation hawks are not (yet) in control

Inflationary hawks in Australia faced a reality check yesterday, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which many expected to raise its key interest rate to contain inflation exceeding 3%, refused to do so. He stated that the country’s labor market is still not strong enough to demand such a move.

However, the RBA ended its policy of controlling the country’s yield curve, modeled on the policies pursued by the Bank of Japan. He said he would no longer intervene in the bond market to keep 3-year bonds at 0.1%, signaled last week when market speculation eroded 3-year bonds to just under 1%.

At least one part of the Australian economy is experiencing a sobering chill. Iron ore futures prices in China fell another 5% on Tuesday and have now completely reversed their gains since March 2020. This is largely due to a drop in demand from Chinese steel companies, the largest buyer of which is the real estate sector.

5. Oil is stable until the Fed and OPEC + meetings; attention to the API

Crude oil prices were also mixed the day before, as the market moved into a waiting period before the Fed meeting. Another meeting – the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other large exporters led by Russia – the OPEC + group – also looms ahead. It will take place on Thursday.

By 06:30 am ET (10:30 GMT), futures were down 0.1% to $ 83.94 a barrel, while crude oil futures remained largely unchanged at $ 84.72 a barrel.

The American Petroleum Institute () will release its weekly US oil inventory data at 4:30 pm ET (8:30 pm GMT) as usual.

Written by Jeffrey Smith