Roman Abramovich may buy 26.74% of Raspadskaya – Business – Kommersant

FAS allowed the company of Evraz shareholder Roman Abramovich to buy a stake in Raspadskaya. This is the first step towards spinning off Raspadskaya from Evraz by transferring it to the holding’s shareholders. According to analysts, although the spin-off of coal assets will reduce the margin of Evraz’s business, it will generally make the company more stable.

Greenleas International of Roman Abramovich may buy 26.74% of Raspadskaya. The corresponding petition was approved by the FAS. Greenleas International owns 28.64% of Evraz shares, 19.32% – by Alexander Abramov’s Abiglaze Ltd, 9.65% – by Alexander Frolov’s Crosland Global Ltd. Evraz owns 90.9% of Raspadskaya, 2.5% are treasury shares, 6.6% are in free circulation.

Evraz plans to complete the spin-off of coal assets by the end of the year by distributing the shares of the coal company among all shareholders in proportion to their shares.

The holding has not yet announced the details of the deal. According to Irina Bakhturina, IR director of the company, the company will provide details in November.

Preparations for the spin-off began in November 2020, when Evraz consolidated coal assets on the basis of Raspadskaya, which it bought from the holding for 67.7 billion rubles. 100% Yuzhkuzbassugol. Following the transaction, the Raspadskaya production complex includes seven mines, two open-pit mines and three processing plants in the Kemerovo Region and one mine in Tuva. The combined company’s reserves will amount to 1.9 billion tons of coal. According to the presentation of Raspadskaya, the combined company’s revenue from the coking coal segment will amount to $ 2 billion. This will allow it to enter the five largest world companies: BHP – $ 7.6 billion, Teck – $ 5.5 billion, Anglo American – $ 3.8 billion, Coronado – $ 2 billion and Contura – $ 1.7 billion. In terms of EBITDA of $ 800 million, the new Raspadskaya will be the world leader.

Fitch Ratings expects that in the event of a spin-off, Evraz will remain the largest consumer of Raspadskaya coal, with which it will sign a long-term supply contract, taking into account the geographical location of the assets and the existing logistics network. At the same time, the spin-off of coal assets will reduce Evraz’s revenues and profit margins in absolute terms, given the higher margins for coal mining than for steel. However, the metallurgical holding will not be subject to income volatility due to fluctuations in coal prices, while high self-sufficiency in iron ore and low costs at the company’s metallurgical enterprises, in particular at NTMK, will continue to support strong margins compared to international steel producers, they believe in Fitch.

Evgeny Zainullin