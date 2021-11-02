Russia has decided on the deadline for deforestation – Gazeta.Ru

During the climate summit in Glasgow, leaders of hundreds of countries pledged to stop deforestation by 2030. In order to protect and restore forests, at least $ 20 billion of private and public funds can be allocated. It is reported by France 24…

“The Deforestation Agreement is critical to the overall goal of limiting temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Forests are our livelihood, they absorb the harmful emissions of mankind, “- said the chairman of the summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to him, with the adoption of the agreement, people will have a chance to end the long history of mankind as a conqueror of nature. Instead, a new story will begin, where a person will become its keeper.

In addition, the agreement includes commitments for the restoration and protection of forests. More than $ 20 billion will be allocated for these purposes.This initiative was approved by over 100 leaders of countries with at least 85% of the world’s forests, including Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, Canada and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, etc.

Formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin statedthat by 2024 in the Russian Federation it is planned to create at least 23 new protected natural areas.