Russia has learned to repel drone attacks, Putin said

https://ria.ru/20211102/bespilotniki-1757386697.html

2021-11-02T15: 04

security

Syria

sochi

vladimir putin

armed forces of the russian federation

Russia

SOCHI, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The Russian military has learned to repel attacks from unmanned aerial vehicles, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the Armed Forces and the defense industry, which is being held in Sochi. He noted that unmanned aircraft have proven themselves well in armed conflicts. “We know very well, & lt; … & gt ; how effective and how dangerous it can be for us, bearing in mind what we saw in Syria – terrorist attacks with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. We have learned to repel these attacks and are doing (this – approx. Ed.) quite effectively “, – said the head of state.He noted that the Russian army is now armed with more than two thousand UAVs, and urged to continue working on such devices, including using artificial intelligence, the most modern achievements of technology and science. “And, of course, bearing in mind the experience that we ourselves have when using these aircraft,” the president concluded. In April it was reported that Russian units had used several dozen kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles to attack international terrorists in Syria. “Lancet-3”, which allow you to deliver high-precision strikes. In addition, since 2019, other “kamikaze drones” – “Cube” have been used in Syria.

Syria

sochi

Russia

2021

