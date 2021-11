Russia may supply S-500 missile systems to China and India

https://ria.ru/20211102/s-500-1757310226.html

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Russia may supply the latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to China and India, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia Dmitry Shugaev said in an interview with RBC. President Vladimir Putin announced on November 1 about plans to supply the first production model of the S-500 to the army. He added that the FSMTC intends to “consider potential applications individually in each specific case.” It is a universal long-range and high-altitude intercept complex with an increased anti-missile defense potential. The radius of destruction of this system is about 600 kilometers.

