Russian Foreign Ministry invited additional staff of US diplomats to normalize the work of the embassy – Gazeta.Ru

The Russian Foreign Ministry has invited additional American diplomats to Moscow to normalize the work of the US embassy. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“In Russia, the American diplomatic and consular presence has dropped to a level where it is simply impossible to provide the most basic consular services, for example, issuing visas to Russian citizens who need to travel to the United States,” Ryabkov said.

He noted that at present, in order to obtain an American visa, Russians have to apply to the American mission in Warsaw.

Earlier it became known that Russian citizens wishing to obtain an American visa, the US Department of State outc to the Homeless Nationalities list, which literally translates as “Homeless Nationalities.” This measure applies to countries where there is no United States consulate or an unstable political situation prevents diplomatic staff from considering visa applications.