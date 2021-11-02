Russian scientists transmitted a quantum signal along with a classical one by one optical fiber





Russian scientists have carried out quantum key generation – transmitted single-photon states – in one optical fiber with powerful classical radiation. To implement this experiment, the spectral multiplexing method was used, according to a press release received by the editors. N + 1… With further development, the proven technology will make it possible to do without the use of scarce “dark” (free from classical data transmission) fiber.

Most of the day-to-day encryption problems are solved using public key cryptography, a technique in which secrecy is based on the complexity of mathematical problems. In the future, such an approach may turn out to be risky – the invention of new algorithms and the emergence of universal quantum computers will make it possible to find a key for breaking quickly enough. Private key cryptography turns out to be a much more advanced method: the secret sequence of characters used for this approach is known only to the sender and receiver. The most vulnerable point in the private key scheme is the procedure for exchanging keys between users.

Due to the fact that the key cannot be transmitted securely over the communication channel, it is necessary to use the services of a trusted courier who physically delivers the key from user to user. In recent years, the method of quantum key distribution has been increasingly developed, which makes it possible to generate a private cryptographic key for two remote users connected by an optical communication channel. The secrecy of the obtained keys is guaranteed by the fundamental principles of quantum physics. You can learn more about how quantum cryptography works and how it differs from classical cryptography from our course on quantum technologies.

In classical data transmission, one optical fiber can be used for the simultaneous propagation of dozens of different signals, differing from each other in the wavelengths of radiation. This technology is called spectral multiplexing. If the wavelengths of adjacent channels differ slightly (0.8 nanometers at a characteristic wavelength of 1550 nanometers), then DWDM (dense wavelength division multiplexing) is used. If the wavelengths of the encoded signals differ by 20 nanometers, then we speak of CWDM – coarse multiplexing.

To transmit a quantum signal, weakened radiation is usually used – the photons encoding qubits fly almost one by one, so it is rather difficult to distinguish them among the billions of photons that carry classical signals. Even if initially classical and quantum signals differ in wavelength, then in the process of propagation, Raman scattering occurring in an optical fiber inevitably leads to the fact that some of the photons of the classical signal “jump” to the quantum wavelength. Such photons have random polarization, which leads to an increase in the number of errors in the quantum signal and prevents the generation of keys. Therefore, for quantum key distribution, “dark”, that is, free from data transmission, optical fiber is used. Laying or renting fiber to interconnect quantum key distribution equipment is a significant expense in the construction of quantum networks.

In order to realize quantum key distribution in parallel with powerful radiation, it is necessary to strengthen the filtering, minimizing the reception “window” for the quantum signal as much as possible. In addition, the transition to the less favorable, in terms of losses, spectral range of 1310 nanometers allows you to reduce the contribution of scattering in the fiber. So far, this technology is being developed experimentally in Great Britain, Switzerland, China and Russia.

A team of physicists from QRate was the first among Russian companies to conduct a successful experiment on the simultaneous transmission of classical and quantum signals over a single fiber using spectral multiplexing. They managed to efficiently generate a secret key in the light fiber.

Experiment concept. Alice / Bob are quantum transmitter and receiver, respectively. Signals from a classic transmitter are dropped onto a single ultra-dense multiplexed fiber and then coarsely multiplexed into the quantum signal. The demultiplexing and reading of signals occurs in the same way.

To bring the experiment closer to real conditions, scientists were allowed to use industrial telecommunication equipment of the Russian developer and manufacturer T8. The QRate team carried out the quantum key distribution using their own equipment operating according to the BB84-Decoy State protocol on polarization states.

In the process of transferring classical information and a quantum key, two DWDM channels were used at a rate of 600 gigabits per second per carrier frequency. The transponder transmitted classic traffic co-directionally with the polarization states of the transmitter and was looped back to its own receivers. The total power of classical radiation was 4 milliwatts. For comparison, physicists used different communication lines – 25 and 50 kilometers with reduced losses (Corning SMF-28 ULL) and 50 kilometers of standard fiber (Corning SMF-28e).

As a result of the experiment, the rate of secret key generation on the “light” fiber was: 27.1 and 7.3 kilobits per second for 25 and 50 kilometers of low-loss fiber, and 0.7 kilobits per second for 50 kilometers of the standard one.

Despite the fact that the idea of ​​using spectral multiplexing for the transmission of quantum signals was proposed earlier, its application in commercial installations is a new step in the development and simplification of quantum communication lines for Russian companies. We wrote about how the work on the first in Russia quantum communication line between the two banks began in the material “Pulling and Burning”.

Companies and laboratories that research and implement quantum key distribution strive not only to simplify and reduce the cost of the scheme, but also to transmit the key over the greatest possible distance – physicists have already managed to transmit it over 511 kilometers.

Oksana Borzenkova