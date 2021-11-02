Russian-trained CAR President’s security fired at UN peacekeepers

Guarding the President of the Central African Republic fired at unarmed UN peacekeepers near the presidential palace. As a result of the incident, 10 people were injured, all of them Egyptians. One local resident was killed. Earlier it was reported that the presidential guard is being trained by Russian mercenaries. The UN accused them of committing war crimes.

The shelling of the peacekeepers was reported on November 2 by the UN peacekeeping mission – MINUSCA, stationed in the republic. According to the communiqué, the incident took place in the CAR capital of Bangui on November 1, 150 meters from the presidential palace. Peacekeepers from Egypt had just arrived in the city and were traveling from the airport to the UN base in a bus with the organization’s logo.

The fire was allegedly opened without warning and the peacekeepers were unarmed. Reportedly, two out of ten wounded are in serious condition. In addition, while trying to get out of the shelling zone, a bus with Egyptians knocked and killed a local resident. The UN regards the incident as a deliberate attack, which cannot be justified. The organization demanded an investigation into the events.

Earlier, numerous journalistic investigations reported that Russian mercenaries from the so-called Wagner Private Military Company and Sewa Security Services, who are associated with Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, are engaged in the protection of the president in the CAR. They both train local personnel and are directly involved in security.

The UN accused the mercenaries of crimes against civilians. It is not known whether the Russians directly participated in the shelling of the peacekeepers.