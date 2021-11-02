Russians are warned of fraud through friends and family

Russians have downloaded fleeceware applications more than 50 thousand times, which first offer a free trial period, and then continue to charge money even after the program is uninstalled. A weekly subscription costs about $ 70.

Apps offer to download fraudulent sites that disguise themselves as popular stores and postal services.

They offer users a reward of 10 thousand euros if they complete a small survey and share the link with 20 friends in five chats, messengers or Facebook. Finally, the site encourages users to download the fleeceware app.

“Such scams are especially dangerous because attackers use the personal contacts of their victims to spread them. People do not expect anything bad from friends or relatives, and therefore are more likely to fall for this trick. Especially since such sites look very similar to the original pages of well-known brands, “said Yakub Vavra, Avast Threat Analyst.

The rogue apps were reported to Google’s Android security team, and Cloudflare was also notified of a list of sites using their powers and security services.

Experts recommend that you pay close attention to offers that promise rewards for sending emails to your contacts, install antivirus on all devices that blocks phishing sites and pay attention to app reviews, fees after a free trial, and the ability to automatically charge subscription fees.

Recently, Google removed a malicious application based on the Squid Game series, which is capable of subscribing users to paid SMS services, intercepting correspondence, stealing contacts and other data from an Android smartphone. it has been downloaded 5 thousand times.